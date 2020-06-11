Police release surveillance video of looters inside Frankford store

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video from inside a store that was looted last week in an effort track down a number of suspects.

Investigators say the video from 1 a.m. on the morning of June 1 shows suspects forcing a security gate open at a business on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue.

Once the gate was opened, dozens of people can be seen flooding the store.

Police say the suspects took various electronics, jewelry, and clothing before trying to crack open a safe inside the store.

Photos of 22 suspects were isolated by police, who are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspects, to contact them.

