Police respond to barricade situation at Chestnut Hill Sprint store

Police are on the scene of a reported barricade situation at a Sprint store in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

The incident began around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street.

Officials say they received a call for a robbery in progress and arrived to find three masked men inside the store.

No one else is currently inside the store, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.