Police respond to barricade situation following shooting in Hunting Park

Philadelphia police were on the scene of a barricade situation they say began as a shootout between two men Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting two men were shooting at each other near the 4300 block of Franklin Street around 9 a.m.

Police arrived on the scene and say one of the suspects ran into a bar on the street, barricading himself inside.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!