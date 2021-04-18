Police responding to reported active shooter in NW Austin, 3 killed

Austin Police Department says it is responding to an active shooter situation on Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum.

At this time APD is advising residents to shelter in place.

Austin Travis County EMS has confirmed 3 adults have been declared deceased on scene.

ATCEMS have a reported 15 units on scene.

This is still an active scene, the public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.