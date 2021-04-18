Police responding to reported active shooter in NW Austin, 3 killed
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department says it is responding to an active shooter situation on Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
At this time APD is advising residents to shelter in place.
Austin Travis County EMS has confirmed 3 adults have been declared deceased on scene.
Advertisement
ATCEMS have a reported 15 units on scene.
This is still an active scene, the public is advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.