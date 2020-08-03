Police search for 2 boys, ages 12 and 8, missing from Francisville

article

Philadelphia police are searching for two young boys they say are missing from the same block in Francisville.

Caliph May, 8, and Lorrell Pagent, 12, were last seen just after 11 a.m. Saturday on the 800 block of North 17th Street. Police say despite going missing at the same time on the same day, the boys may be in different locations.

Caliph has been described by police as having light complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants.

Lorrell is described as having medium complexion with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red Phillies shirt and orange shorts.

Police say Lorell may be in the area of 11th and Cumberland Street.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the boys is asked to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP