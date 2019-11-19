Police search for 2 young men accused of setting trash fire at Target in Exton

West Whiteland Township police are investigating a trash fire at a Target store.

It happened on Nov. 15 around closing time at the Target off of Sunrise Boulevard in Exton, Chester County.

Surveillance video shows two teens or young men running to and from the back of the store. Police say they believe one of the males stole a jacket from the store before the blaze.

Police are attempting to identify the males seen in the video. If you have any information, please contact Detective Scott Pezick at 610-363-0200 ext. 1017 or spezick@westwhiteland.org.