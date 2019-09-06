Police search for man accused of inappropriately touching girl at Walmart

article

Police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl at the Walmart on the 3500 block of State Highway 42 in Turnersville, New Jersey.

The alleged incident happened between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept.5.

According to police, the girl was shopping with her mom when she was touched twice allegedly by the man. Police say after being confronted by the child's mother, he left the area in a silver sedan.

The victim described the man as approximately 5-foot-6, with bright blue eyes, thick brown hair, medium build and unkept facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington Township Police Department - Detective Tommy Myers at 856-589-0030 xtn: 1136 or email: TMMyers@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.