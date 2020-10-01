Police search for missing children from Berks County

article

Police in Mohnton Borough, Berks County are searching for two missing children who they believe may be in danger.

Mya, 4, and Nathan Rollman, 3, were last seen with Zachary Rollman, 29.

Rollman is driving a 2016 black Chevy Colorado pickup truck with PA Reg ZNF-0964, according to police.

If you have any information, please contact 911 immediately.

