Police search for missing cousins, ages 12 and 7, from Nicetown

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating missing cousins from Nicetown.

Police say Mariah Moore, 12, and Tyesir Moore, 7, were last seen leaving their home on the 4400 block of North 19th Street at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The pair were heading to the corner store on the 4500 block of North 19th Street when they left the home, and then had plans to go to Nicetown Park.

They have not been heard from since.

Mariah is described as having a thin build, light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black head scarf and blue shorts.

Tyesir stands 4-foot-4, with a medium build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, and brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt with blue and red stripes, red shorts, and black and gray New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3353 or dial 911.

