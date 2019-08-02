Police search for missing mom and 3-week-old baby in need of medical care

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing mom and a 3-week-old baby girl who is in dire need of medical care. They say the situation is potentially life-threatening.

Investigators say on August 1 they received a report of an endangered missing baby, Princess Nova Jennings, who was born July 11 and released from the hospital on July 13. The baby was born with a serious medical condition.

According to police, she is presently in the company of her mother, Ebony Armstead. Due to her mental state Armstead has no legal right to custody of the baby. Police say Armstead is considered a danger to the health and well-being of the baby.

Armstead, 32, frequents Philadelphia, Reading and Allentown.

If you have any information, please call your local police department.