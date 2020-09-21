Police search for suspect in Olney shootout caught on camera

Philadelphia police are investigating after a shootout in the city’s Olney neighborhood was caught on camera.

It happened on the 4900 block of N. 4th Street on Sept. 16 around 10 p.m.

Video shows a man pulling up in a white sedan when the victim walks away the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim falls then pulled out his own gun and fired back, police said.

According to investigators the suspect sped off on a dirt bike. The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for several gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354 DC 20-35-076243

