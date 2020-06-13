Police searching for 12-year-old girl missing from North Philadelphia

article

Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Friday night in North Philadelphia.

Police say Nakita Acevedo was last spotted on the 3300 block of North Palethorp Street around 7 p.m.

Nakita is 5-foot-2, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Nakita was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and a black backpack.

Authorities say Nakita frequents the 3400 block of North Marshall Street in the nearby Franklinville section of the city.

Anyone with any information on Nakita’s whereabouts should contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or 911.

