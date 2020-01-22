Police searching for 13-year-old Florida girl missing for days

article

The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 13-year-old Kellie Woofe.

According to WPXI, Kellie has been missing since Monday afternoon after getting into an argument with her grandfather. Her grandfather reportedly told police that Kellie got out of the car and began running west on Faith Road near the Bascom Norris intersection.

Kellie is described as 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and ripped blue jeans.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the police department for an update.

If you see Kellie, you are asked to call police at 386-752-4343 or call 911.