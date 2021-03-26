Police searching for 13-year-old girl reported missing from North Philadelphia

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Ketalinn Ryah Switchett was reported missing from the 4500 block of Hurley Street in North Philadelphia around 10:30 a.m., according to police.

Ketalinn is described as five-foot-three, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police also pointed out that she has a scar on her left arm.

Ketalinn was last seen wearing a red hoodie with the words "Georgia", black pants with silver stars and red/blue scarf.

According to police, she is known to frequent the area of 3900 Park Avenue.

Anyone with information on Ketalinn Ryah Switchett's whereabouts is asked to contact East Detectives Division at 215-686-3253.

