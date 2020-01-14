16-year-old girl missing from Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an teenage girl reported missing from Southwest Philadelphia.

Paris Dingle, 16, was last seen at 4 a.m. Sunday on the 5800 block of Warrington Avenue.

Dingle was described as 5-foot-3 and 170 pounds with a heavy build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white coat and tan work boots.

Police said Dingle frequents Broad Street and Erie Avenue, as well as 23rd and Edgley streets.

Anyone with any information on Dingle's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

