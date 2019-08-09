Police searching for 2 suspects accused of causing explosion at gas station mini-mart

Police are searching for two men who allegedly tossed an incendiary device into a gas station mini-mart and caused an explosion last month in Mayfair.

Surveillance video shows the incident at the Express Fuel station on the 6300 block of Frankford Avenue just before midnight on July 19.

Police say its most likely a kind of homemade device but similar to an M-80 or M-100 lighting the place up. Surveillance video shows a store worker pushing a flaming snack rack outside before the whole place burned down.

Owner Mamraj Singh says he’s had a long-running feud with the suspects accusing them of loitering, stealing food and selling drugs at his business. He also says they made a big threat after he started calling the cops.

“They warn me, ok you gonna stop us? We’re gonna destroy your store. I said OK. They said they’re going to destroy the store? They’re gonna destroy the store," Singh told FOX 29.

Northeast Detectives Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum says the accused arsonists are looking at serious time behind bars when caught with state and possibly federal charges pending.

”They just don’t seem to be fearful. That’s gonna change. These are very serious charges—a lot of felonies," Lt. Rosenbaum said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3153.