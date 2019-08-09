Police searching for 2 suspects who caused explosion at gas station mini-mart

Police are searching for two men who allegedly caused tossed an incendiary device into a gas station mini-mart and caused an explosion last month in Mayfair.

According to investigators two unknown black men were causing a disturbance at the Express Fuel station on the 6300 block of Frankford Avenue just before midnight on July 18th.

As the men were leaving one of the suspects opened the door to the mini-mart and the other tossed an incendiary device into the store. The device blew up and caseed a fire.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3153.