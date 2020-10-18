Police searching for 59-year-old woman reported missing from University City

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a 59-year-old woman reported missing from University City.

Detectives say Joanne Boyer was last seen Thursday afternoon at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on the 3400 block of Spruce Street.

Boyer is described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a turquoise t-shirt, grey hoodie, blue jeans, tan slippers and purple glasses.

Anyone with information on Boyer's whereabouts is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!