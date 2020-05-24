Police searching for gunman after fatal shooting at Holiday Inn in Bucks County

Police are searching for a gunman after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Falls Township.

The incident happened at a approximately 1 a.m. at a Holiday Inn in Falls Township.

Police confirmed a victim had died Sunday afternoon but did not reveal any information about the victim's identity.

The search continues for the gunman and the investigation remains underway.

