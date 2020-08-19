Police searching for man accused of opening fire on undercover officer

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of opening fire on an undercover Philadelphia police officer Tuesday afternoon in Nicetown.

Anthony Cromwell, 43, was reportedly being investigated on suspicion of narcotic sales by an undercover officer on the 4200 block of Clarissa Street just before noon.

MORE: Plainclothes officer uninjured after exchange of gunfire in Nicetown, police say

Police say Cromwell opened fire on the officer's vehicle and a brief gunfire exchange ensued. No injuries were reported.

Cromwell is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Cromwell's whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 215-686-8477 or dial 911.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP