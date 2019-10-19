Police searching for man who has allegedly threatened violence against former employer, police

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say has threatened violence against his former employer and has expressed suicidal and homicidal thoughts.

Police say Michael John Altomari, 31, may have access to several weapons and is considered armed and dangerous. Altomari has reportedly threatened violence against his former workplace, the Philadelphia Water Deptartment, and police officers.

Authorities were alerted of Altomari's alleged threats by his girlfriend. She told officers that during an argument Altomari threatened to attack the Philadelphia Water Department and would fire on police if they tried to stop him.

Police say he made the threats while loading several firearms into duffle bags. Responding officers reportedly found empty ammunition cans at the couple's residence.

The Philadelphia Water Department confirmed to police that Altomari has not been an employee since 2017.

According to investigators, he was last seen Friday around 1 a.m. driving a red Chevy Silverado pick-up truck near the 4000 block of Teesdale Street. The vehicle's Pennsylvania license plate reads ZKX-2019.

Advertisement

Altomari is described as a 6-foot-2, 350 pounds, with a shaved head.

Anyone with information of Altomari's whereabouts should call 911 immediately.