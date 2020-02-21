Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Tacony
article
TACONY - Philadelphia police are searching for a 12-year-old girl from Tacony who has not been seen in nearly a month.
Authorities say Indie Lamb Whitest was last seen Jan. 23 on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street.
Whitest is said to be 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with black braided hair below ear length.
Police say she was last known to be wearing a school uniform with a red shirt, blue pants and a blue jacket.
Anyone with information on Whitest's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 215-686-1813.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP