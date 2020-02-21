Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Tacony

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a 12-year-old girl from Tacony who has not been seen in nearly a month.

Authorities say Indie Lamb Whitest was last seen Jan. 23 on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street.

Whitest is said to be 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with black braided hair below ear length.

Police say she was last known to be wearing a school uniform with a red shirt, blue pants and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information on Whitest's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 215-686-1813.

