Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl from South Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from South Philadelphia who has not been seen in nearly two days.

Authorities say Nia Barnett was last spotted Tuesday on the 2300 block of Tasker Street.

Barnett is described as a 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with an average build. She was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Nia's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-3013.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP