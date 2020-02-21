Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Lower Saucon Township

article

Authorities in Northampton County are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Lower Saucon Township.

Police say Harleigh Bennett was last seen at her home in Lower Saucon on Thursday night.

Bennett is 5-foot-1, 119 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with shaved sides.

Anyone with information on Bennett's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 610-625-8722 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch tipline.

