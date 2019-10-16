Police searching for missing teen girls who may be traveling to Philadelphia

article

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating two teen girls who were reported missing in the North Kensington and Aspen Hill areas.

Emily Darling Landaheta-Ruiz, 14, and Michelle Garcia, 15, were last seen by their families on Tuesday.

Police say the teens are believed to be traveling together to Philadelphia.

Emily is described as a Hispanic female who is 5'5" tall and around 101 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

Michelle is described as a Hispanic female who is 5'1" tall and around 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

If you have information on Emily and Michelle's whereabouts, contact police at 240-773-5400.