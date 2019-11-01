Police searching for suspect in assault at Cookies Tavern in South Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say is responsible for an assault that occurred inside a South Philadelphia bar earlier this month.

Police have identified Peter J. Ricioppo, 31, as a suspect in the assault and are attempting to locate him.

The alleged incident occurred back on Friday, Oct. 11 inside Cookie's Tavern on the 2600 block of South Adler Street.

According to police, Ricioppo assaulted a 32-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. and the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Philadelphia police say they would also like to question Ricioppo in an incident involving a second man, who was left with severe injuries.

MORE: Family pleads for justice after South Philadelphia assault leaves man in coma; $10K reward offered

On the same night of the alleged assault, family members of 48-year-old Frank Tarantella, say he was with friends at Cookie's Tavern when he was involved in a physical altercation. Tarantella was taken to the hospital where he has since been in a coma after suffering severe head trauma.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Peter J. Ricioppo is asked to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013, dial 911, or call 215-686-TIPS.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.