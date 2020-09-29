Police seek help identifying women caught on camera vandalizing memorial honoring Officer Brad Fox

Plymouth Township police are searching for two women who were caught on video removing a flag at a memorial site honoring Officer Brad Fox.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, the two women on bikes stopped at the memorial along the Schuylkill River Trail. According to police, one acted as the lookout when the other woman removed the flag, discarding it in weeds next to the memorial.

(Plymouth Township Police Department)

“As you will see, the female suspects stopped with the sole and express purpose of desecrating the memory of, and the memorial to, Officer Brad Fox,” police said.

Fox was shot and killed while involved in a foot pursuit along the Schuylkill River Trail on Sept. 13, 2012.

If you have any information, please contact the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901 or Detective Sergeant Schwartz at CSchwartz@PlymouthTownship.org.

