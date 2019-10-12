Police seek information locating 1-year-old missing endangered baby and missing 17-year-old father

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered baby and a missing 17-year-old teen.

Officials say one-year-old Kazim Valez was last seen with his father, who is also missing. 17-year-old Mark Smith was last seen 7 a.m. Friday, October 4 on the 200 block of Fairston Street, in Philadelphia's Oak Lane neighborhood.

Smith is described as 5’8” and 130 pounds. He has a thin build and brown eyes.

Authorities indicate Smith and Valez could be in the 5000 block of Homestead Street.

Police are asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Smith and Valez are urged to contact authorities at 215-686-3353 or call 911.