Police seek to identify man found on Rhawnhurst sidewalk

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man found laying on the sidewalk in Rhawnhurst.

The man was found on the 7300 block of Castor Avenue on Friday.

Police said the man had no overt injuries but was unable to speak and had no identification.

The man is believed to be between 45 and 55 years old. He is around 5-foot-11 to 6 feet tall and has a thin build. Police said he was wearing a light blue t-shirt with the words "Y'all need JESUS" printed on it.

Anyone with information regarding the man or his identity is urged to contact police at 215-686-3153.