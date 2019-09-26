Police still searching for missing 16-year-old girl from Delaware County

article

Police are still searching for one missing girl from Delaware County.

While it's been confirmed by officials that another previously missing girl Natalie Ciferni has been found safe, another young girl remains missing.

Riley Harkins, 16, was reported missing on Sept. 22 and police say she was last seen in the Kingsessing neighborhood of southwest Philadelphia.

Specifically, Riley's last known location was in the areas of 57th Street, 54th Street, Reedland Street and Greenway Avenue.

Officials say Riley may also have ties to the Sun Village section of Chester City.

She reportedly left without any belongings or money. Riley is described as being 5-foot-2, 90 pounds, and she has long brown hair and braces.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 610-565-6656.