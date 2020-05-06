Police: Stolen car reverses into truck in fatal 1-76 crash

All lanes on I-76 have been reopened following a deadly multi-vehicle crash and tractor-trailer fire early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a stolen car was going in reverse and ran into a tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of the Schuylkill Expressway at about 2:30 a.m Wednesday.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer burst into flames and a portion of the vehicle fell below an overpass onto Sweetbriar Lane. Produce which was being hauled in the trailer was seen scattered across the roadway.

Tractor-trailer on fire shuts down the Schuylkill Expressway in both directions.

Firefighters doused the flames. The wreckage caused both lanes to close for an extended period of time.

The Medical Examiner's Office was called to the location in the aftermath of the flames. State police say the 54-year-old driver of the truck from Florida died on the scene.

The torched and mangled remains of a tractor trailer involved in a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

