Police: Stolen vehicle involved in crash in North Philly; driver will likely face charges

article

Police say a 16-year-old will likely face charges after driving in a stolen automobile and crashing into two other vehicles.

Officials say a 16-year-old reportedly stole a parked and running Toyota Monday evening, about 7:30. While traveling westbound on Ridge Avenue, the 16-yer-old driver went through a red light at North 24th Street, hitting a vehicle legally making a turn.

Accident at North 24th and Ridge Avenue.

The driver then struck a second vehicle before coming to a full stop.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment. Police say the driver will likely face charges.

Accident at North 24th and Ridge Avenue.

Philadelphia Police remind the public it is unlawful to allow a vehicle in park to run while the driver is away from the vehicle.