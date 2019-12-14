Police supervisor critical; 4 juveniles, 1 adult injured after North Philadelphia multi-vehicle accident

article

A police officer is in critical condition and five others are injured after a car accident in North Philadelphia.

A Philadelphia Police supervisor was traveling northbound on 11th Street Saturday evening, just after 8:30, on routine patrol. According to officials, an SUV with five occupants, including four juveniles, was traveling west on Hamilton Street.

Police say the SUV ran a stop sign and struck the police cruiser at the intersection of 11th and Hamilton Streets.

The police supervisor was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV and four juveniles were all transported to Jefferson Hospital with minor aches and pains.

Investigators say there is some damage to both vehicles. There is also structural damage to a PECO sub-station fence. PECO was dispatched to repair the damage.

