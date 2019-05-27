Police: Suspect arrested after shooting former Garnet Valley teacher in the head

article

A man has been arrested after police say he shot and critically wounded another man in Delaware County early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Bishops Drive, where Joseph Iavarone, 44, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

John Ballas, 49, was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Iavarone is a former teacher from Garnet Valley Middle School. The district said it was shocked to learn of the incident in a statement released by Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando.

Counseling services will be available for students, faculty and staff beginning on Tuesday at all Garnet Valley schools.

Ballas was remanded to Delaware County Prison, where he is being held on $1 million cash bail.