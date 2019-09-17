Police: Suspect drove off with missing 5-year-old girl from Cumberland County

Authorities have offered a description of a suspect who they say ushered a missing 5-year-old girl into a van at Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County and drove away.

According to police, a light skinned Hispanic man led Dulce Maria Alverez away from the playground and into a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows around 4:20 p.m. Investigators say Alverez was seated in the back seat of the van when it drove away.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.

Search crews have been scouring the park in Cumberland County after Alvarez disappeared while playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother Monday afternoon. The children's mother was sitting in her car 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The 3-year-old returned to the car without Alvarez .

Police described Alvarez as 3-foot-5 with a medium build and dark colored hair. Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered pants with a floral design and white sandals.