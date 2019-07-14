Police: Suspect forced his way into home, assaulted woman in East Germantown
EAST GERMANTOWN - Police are searching for a suspect after a man broke into a woman's East Germantown home and sexually assaulted her.
According to investigators, the unidentified man forced his way into the home on High Street and Ross Street after midnight.
Police say the victim told detectives a man came into her second floor bedroom, assaulted her and left through a window.
Police have not identified a suspect at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.