Police: Suspect found dead after shooting at Delaware cemetery

Delaware State Police say a suspect has been found dead after a shooting wounded two people at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

It happened at the cemetery located on Chesapeake City Road around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

Police say they located a male and female victim at the scene. No word on their condition at this time.

According to investigators, the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers at the scene and was later found dead in a wooded area where the exchange of gunfire took place.

There is no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

