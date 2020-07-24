Police: Suspect in custody after 2 shot at Mount Laurel doctor's office

article

Police say a suspect is in custody after two people were shot inside a doctor's office in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Midatlatic Drive around 1 p.m. Friday.

Police say a gunman opened fire inside the office, injuring two people.

The victims were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.

Police say the suspected gunman peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody when police arrived.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP