Police: Suspect robbed, assaulted 87-year-old man in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed an 87-year-old man South Philadelphia in early September.

Authorities say the victim was delivering payroll documents to a business on the 1700 block of South 4th Street the morning of Sept. 2.

According to police, the suspect knocked the victim to the ground after he attempted to steal the man's payroll bag. Investigators say the suspect wrestled the bag from the man and fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 215-686-8477.