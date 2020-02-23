Police: Suspect sought in Collingswood home invasion, fire

Authorities in Camden County are searching for a man who they say broke into a Collingswood home and assaulted two residents before setting the house on fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

After crews extinguished the fire, they discovered a victim inside the home suffering from injuries not related to the fire.

Investigators later learned that a man broke into the home and assaulted the two victims while demanding money. Officials say the suspect set the house on fire before he left.

The two victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital, where a man was listed in critical condition and another victim was treated for smoke inhalation.

Police described the suspect as a thin man with a dark complexion, short beard and dark hair. He was reportedly wearing a yellow winter hat and a yellow and black zip-up sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Collingswood Police Sgt. William Lyons at 609-868-0266.

