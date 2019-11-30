Police: Teen girl shot dead in North Philadelphia

article

A teenage girl is dead in North Philadelphia after she was shot Saturday.

Authorities say officers responded to North 22nd Street and West Sedgley Avenue Saturday afternoon, just before 4:45.

Fatal shooting at W. Sedgley and N 22nd Street.

The responding officers found a girl between the ages of 12-14 shot in the shoulder.

The girl was rushed to Temple University Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter explained a 41-year-old man, known to police, was randomly firing a gun as the girl was exiting a bus.

Acting Commissioner Coulter also stated the man fired at least 14 times. He was apprehended at the scene. The weapon was recovered.