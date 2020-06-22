Police: Teen shot "approximately 20 times" in North Philly double shooting

Police are investigating after two 15-year-old boys were shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1000 block of Cambridge Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say one of the teens was shot "approximately 20 times," primarily in the legs. The second teen was shot twice in the leg but managed to run into a nearby home to get them help.

Both teens were taken to area hospitals where they were listed in stable condition.

20 shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police believe the teen shot multiple times may have been targeted due to the number of times he was shot.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police have described the suspects as two Black males and say one was wearing a blue face mask and gray hoodie.The second suspect was said to be wearing a long sleeve black shirt.

