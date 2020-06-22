Police: Teen shot at least 15 times in North Philly double shooting

Police are investigating after two 15-year-old boys were shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1000 block of Cambridge Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

One of the teens was struck in the leg. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The second teen ran into a home where a family assisted him after he was shot at least 15 times. The boy was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

20 shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police believe the teen shot multiple times may have been targeted due to the amount of times he was shot.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

