Police: Teen struck, killed in Gloucester Township hit-and-run

Police say they are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a teen in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road.

Police are looking for a midsize dark SUV with heavy damage to windshield, hood and passenger side.

Sicklerville Road is currently closed between Jarvis and Stonebridge Road.

If you have any information, please call Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500.



