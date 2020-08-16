Police: Three officers shot in Cedar Park, subject barricaded in home

Multiple officers have been shot while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas.

According to the Cedar Park Police Department, three officers have been shot in the incident. They are at a local hospital in stable condition.

Police also say the subject is not in custody at this time and that the incident could be a hostage situation with children inside the home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at a home off of Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision as the scene remains active.

Police say the subject has barricaded himself inside the home.

A law enforcement source at the scene of the shooting told FOX 7 Austin that one officer was shot in the arm. Another officer was shot in the chest but was protected by his vest. A third officer has suffered a grazing head wound.

Police are asking people in the area to stay in their homes during the incident.

On Sunday, Texas Governor Abbott released this statement about the shooting.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for the these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.