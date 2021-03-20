Police: Transgender woman, 32, stabbed multiple times inside East Mount Airy home

article

Police say a transgender woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed multiple times inside a home in East Mount Airy early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Montana Street around midnight for reports of a stabbing. Police reportedly found a 32-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds.

Officers drove the unnamed victim to Einstein Medical Center where she was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police have not reported any arrests. Investigators are working to determine what caused the stabbing.

