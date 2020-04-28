Police: Two men killed in Feltonville double shooting
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double a shooting that left two men dead in the city's Feltonville section.
It happened on the 4700 block of N. 3rd Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say two 19-year-old men were shot in the chest. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP