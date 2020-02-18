Police: Two moving cars throw fireworks onto lawn of home in New Jersey

Police are investigating after someone threw fireworks onto the lawn of a home in Brooklawn, New Jersey.

Surveillance video shows two explosions outside of 94-year-old Yvonne Spadora's home as she slept on Saturday, Feb. 15 around 10 p.m. According to police, the fireworks were thrown from two moving cars.

Brooklawn police say the explosions started a fire in a bush outside of Spadora's home. Police woke up Spadora as a neighbor used a hose to put out the fire.

“After I knocked on the door, it was hard for her to even get to the door, so if the house caught on fire God forbid anything could have happened to her. We were just seconds away from a catastrophe," Brooklawn Police investigator Raymond McKenney said.

Police say they think one of the cars is a dark color Dodge Charger. Police don't believe Spadora was targetted.

The incident has left Spadora a little shaken after all she’s been here since 1957 and nothing like this has ever happened to her before.

If you have any information, please contact investigator Mckenney at (856)456-0750 ext. 171 or rmckenney@brooklawnpolice.com Tips may also be submitted anonymously at 856-456-0750 ext. 180 or tips@brooklawnpolice.com.

