Police: Two women struck by a car in West Philadelphia; driver uninjured

Two people were struck on a sidewalk by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 52nd and Spruce Street late Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Police responded to the intersection of Northeast 52nd and Spruce Street Saturday, just after 5:15 p.m.

Authorities say an 87-year-old driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. The car swerved and hit two women on the sidewalk.

A 51-year-old woman was caught under the car. She sustained serious cuts and bruises. A 29-year-old woman also had cuts and bruises, as well as a contusion to the head.

Both women were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition. The driver was uninjured.

Officials indicate the incident was an accident and occurred outside of the Juneteenth celebration that took place earlier in the afternoon.