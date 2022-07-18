Police: Unidentified man found fatally shot in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after an unidentified man was fatally shot in Holmesburg.
According to authorities, the shooting happened early Monday morning on the 4500 block of Bleigh Avenue.
Police say a man, who is a John Doe, was shot multiple times throughout his body, including his head.
Medics pronounced him dead on scene, authorities say.
Authorities say the shooting remains under investigation.
According to police, they do not currently have a suspect, but they are checking surveillance cameras in the area.